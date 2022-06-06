2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lower than 99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) include DowDuPont, BASF, Eastman, LG Chem, INEOS, KH Chemicals, Biesterfeld AG, SABIC and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lower than 99% Purity
99%-99.5% Purity
Higher than 99.5% Purity
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Coating
Reagent
Other
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
BASF
Eastman
LG Chem
INEOS
KH Chemicals
Biesterfeld AG
SABIC
Arkema
Mitsubishi
Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry
Oxea-chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/