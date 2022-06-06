Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) include Harcros, Jay Intermediates & Chemicals, Fluoro Chemicals, Raviraj Chemicals, Dongyue Group, Fujian Qucheng Chemical, KC Industries, Changshu Donghuan Chemical and Yushan Fengyuan Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
Reagent Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Disinfectant & Anti-moth Agent
Glass Etchant
Metal Casting
Electroplating
Others
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Harcros
Jay Intermediates & Chemicals
Fluoro Chemicals
Raviraj Chemicals
Dongyue Group
Fujian Qucheng Chemical
KC Industries
Changshu Donghuan Chemical
Yushan Fengyuan Chemical
Shanghai Mintchem Development
Jiangxi Yono Industry
Changshu Xinhua Chemical
Shanghai Yixin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Silic
