Building Insulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Building Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Building Insulation Materials market was valued at 28700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Building Insulation Materials include Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF and Kingspan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Building Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Building Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foams
Panels
Glass
Fiber
Aerogels
Others
Global Building Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Global Building Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Building Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Building Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Building Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Building Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Knauf Insulation
Rockwool International
Johns Manville
BASF
Owens Corning
Paroc
Saint-Gobain
GAF
Kingspan Group
Beijing New Building Material
Cabot Corporation
Viking Insulation Company
BayInsulationSystems
A.H. Harris
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Building Insulation Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Building Insulation Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Building Insulation Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Building Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Building Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Insulation Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Insulation Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Insulation Materials Companies
3.8
