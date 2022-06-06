Building Insulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Building Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building Insulation Materials market was valued at 28700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Insulation Materials include Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF and Kingspan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foams

Panels

Glass

Fiber

Aerogels

Others

Global Building Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global Building Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Building Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Building Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International

Johns Manville

BASF

Owens Corning

Paroc

Saint-Gobain

GAF

Kingspan Group

Beijing New Building Material

Cabot Corporation

Viking Insulation Company

BayInsulationSystems

A.H. Harris

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Insulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Insulation Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Insulation Materials Companies

3.8

