Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoethylene Glycol(MEG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) include BASF, DowDuPont, Shell, Sinopec Group, Kost, Huntsman, LyondellBasell, IPCS and NAN YA PLASTICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoethylene Glycol(MEG)

Diethylene Glycol(DEG)

Triethylene Glycol(TEG)

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Cosmetics

Automotive(Antifreeze)

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Shell

Sinopec Group

Kost

Huntsman

LyondellBasell

IPCS

NAN YA PLASTICS

Oriental Union Chemical

Reliance Industries

Eastman

INEOS

SABIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Glycol(Cas 107211) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

