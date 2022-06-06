Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market was valued at 820.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 958.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics include Owens Corning, BASF, Celanese, Quadrant, DowDuPont, Lanxess, Shell, Azdel and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building and Construction

Marine

Others

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

BASF

Celanese

Quadrant

DowDuPont

Lanxess

Shell

Azdel

SABIC

Cytec

Exxon

Royal DSM

Rhodia(Solvay)

Teijin

Jushi Group

Changzhou Zhongjie Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Players in Global Market

