Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 3 ?m ATH Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) include Huber, Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, KC Corp, Showa Denko, MAL Magyar Aluminium, Zibo Pengfeng and Jianzhan Aluminium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 3 ?m ATH

1.5-3 ?m ATH

1-1.5 ?m ATH

Below 1 ?m ATH

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flame-retardant Filler& Smoke Suppressants

Filling Materials

Catalyst Carriers

Chemicals

Other Applications

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huber

Albemarle

Nabaltec

Shandong Aluminium

KC Corp

Showa Denko

MAL Magyar Aluminium

Zibo Pengfeng

Jianzhan Aluminium

AL-TECH

Sumitomo

R.J. Marshall

Shibang Chem

Eti Aluminyum

CHEMICAL INITIATIVES

Aluminium Oxid Stade

NALCO India

Hindalco

Hayashi Kasei

Nippon Light Metal

Rio Tinto Aluminium

IQE Group

PT ICA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Players in Global Market

