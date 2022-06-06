Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 3 ?m ATH Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) include Huber, Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, KC Corp, Showa Denko, MAL Magyar Aluminium, Zibo Pengfeng and Jianzhan Aluminium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 3 ?m ATH
1.5-3 ?m ATH
1-1.5 ?m ATH
Below 1 ?m ATH
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flame-retardant Filler& Smoke Suppressants
Filling Materials
Catalyst Carriers
Chemicals
Other Applications
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huber
Albemarle
Nabaltec
Shandong Aluminium
KC Corp
Showa Denko
MAL Magyar Aluminium
Zibo Pengfeng
Jianzhan Aluminium
AL-TECH
Sumitomo
R.J. Marshall
Shibang Chem
Eti Aluminyum
CHEMICAL INITIATIVES
Aluminium Oxid Stade
NALCO India
Hindalco
Hayashi Kasei
Nippon Light Metal
Rio Tinto Aluminium
IQE Group
PT ICA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Hydroxide(CAS 21645-51-2) Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/