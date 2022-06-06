Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) in global, including the following market information:

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) market was valued at 465.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 674.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primary Indium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) include Korea Zinc, Dowa, Umicore, Asahi Holdings, Teck, Nyrstar, YoungPoong, PPM Pure Metals and China Germanium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Others

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Indium(Cas 7440-74-6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Umicore

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals

China Germanium

Guangxi Deban

Zhuzhou Smelter

Huludao Zinc Industr

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

