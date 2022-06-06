Physical Matting Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Physical Matting Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Physical Matting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Physical Matting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Physical Matting Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Physical Matting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Matting Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Physical Matting Agents include Evonik Industries, Huntsman International, Baltimore Innovations, W. R. Grace & Co., Imerys, PPG, PQ Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials and Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Physical Matting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Physical Matting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Physical Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Matting Agent
Wax Matting Agent
Other
Global Physical Matting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Physical Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints and Coatings
Printing Inks
Plastics
Others
Global Physical Matting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Physical Matting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Physical Matting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Physical Matting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Physical Matting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Physical Matting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik Industries
Huntsman International
Baltimore Innovations
W. R. Grace & Co.
Imerys
PPG
PQ Corporation
Huber Engineered Materials
Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Deuteron GmbH
Luan Jietonda Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Physical Matting Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Physical Matting Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Physical Matting Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Physical Matting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Physical Matting Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Physical Matting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Physical Matting Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Physical Matting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Physical Matting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Physical Matting Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Matting Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physical Matting Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physical Matting Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
