Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A power supply?is an electrical device that supplies?electric power?to an?electrical load. Power Supply Unit (PSU) mainly targets the power source for computer devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Supply Unit (PSU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Supply Unit (PSU) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Supply Unit (PSU) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC Power Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Supply Unit (PSU) include New Japan Radio, Antec, Cooler Master, Corsair, Cougar Gaming, FSP, Gigabyte, SilverStone Technology and Seasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Supply Unit (PSU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC Power Supply
DC Power Supply
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PC Computers
Mobile Devices
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Supply Unit (PSU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Supply Unit (PSU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Supply Unit (PSU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Supply Unit (PSU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New Japan Radio
Antec
Cooler Master
Corsair
Cougar Gaming
FSP
Gigabyte
SilverStone Technology
Seasonic
Thermaltake
XFX
Seventeam
LIAN LI
Zalman Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Supply Unit (PSU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Supply Unit (PSU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Supply Unit (PSU) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Unit (PSU) Companies
4 Sights by Product
