Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Pressed Metal Roof Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shake Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles include Metrotile(Ross Roof Group), Gerard Roofs, Roser Co., Ltd., Tilcor Roofing Systems(Ross Roof Group), Headwaters, Inc., Decra Roof Systems, Fortiza Roofing Systems(Fletcher Building), Kingspan and ATAS International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressed Metal Roof Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shake Type

Modena Type

Shingle Type

Classical Type

Others

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressed Metal Roof Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressed Metal Roof Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressed Metal Roof Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Pressed Metal Roof Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metrotile(Ross Roof Group)

Gerard Roofs

Roser Co., Ltd.

Tilcor Roofing Systems(Ross Roof Group)

Headwaters, Inc.

Decra Roof Systems

Fortiza Roofing Systems(Fletcher Building)

Kingspan

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Apex Tiles

Met-Tile

VANAEL

Tegola Canadese(IWIS Group)

Metalcraft Roofing

Skrin d.o.o.

Classic Metal Roofing Systems

Hebei Hollyland Co., Ltd.

Global Roofing Solutions(Pty) Ltd

Qingdao Alabama Industrial

Dalian New Sunlight Building Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Companies

4 S

