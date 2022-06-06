Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans include Ball, Crown, EXAL, TUBEX GmbH, Ardagh Group?Impress Group?FiPAR and Boxal), Tecnocap Group, Matrametal Kft., CCL Container and Nussbaum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Tubes
Aluminum Aerosol Cans
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals & Medicine
Household Substances
Food and Beverage
Others
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ball
Crown
EXAL
TUBEX GmbH
Ardagh Group?Impress Group?FiPAR and Boxal)
Tecnocap Group
Matrametal Kft.
CCL Container
Nussbaum
Montebello
Perfektüp
DS Containers
Colep
Shining Aluminium Packaging
RLM Group
ALLTUB Group
BWAY
Grupo Zapata
Massilly Group
Bharat Containers
Linhardt
EBI Aluminum Packaging
ALUCON Public Company Limited
CPMC HOLDINGS
China aluminum Cans Shareholding Limited
Shandong Meiduo Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Tubes and Aerosol Cans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Tubes and Aeros
