Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Product Sodium Sulfate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) include NaFine Chemical Industry Group, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial, Huaian Salt Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, MINERA DE SANTA MARTA, Alkim Alkali, Lenzing Group and S.A. SULQUISA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Product Sodium Sulfate
Byproduct Sodium Sulfate
Others
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Other
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NaFine Chemical Industry Group
Sichuan Union Xinli Chemcial
Huaian Salt Chemical
Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
MINERA DE SANTA MARTA
Alkim Alkali
Lenzing Group
S.A. SULQUISA
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
Hunan Light Industry & Salt Industry Group
Perstorp
China National Salt Jintan
Cordenka
Adisseo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Sulfate(CAS 7757-82-6) Companies
