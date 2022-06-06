Electrician Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrician Gloves in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrician Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrician Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Electrician Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrician Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrician Gloves include Honeywell Safety, Ansell, GB Industries, YOTSUGI CO., LTD., Regeltex, Secura B.C., Boddingtons Electrical, Hubbell Power Systems and Binam? Electroglove, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrician Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrician Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Electrician Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage
High Voltage
Global Electrician Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Electrician Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive Industry
Public Utilities
Communication Industry
Others
Global Electrician Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Electrician Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrician Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrician Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrician Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Electrician Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell Safety
Ansell
GB Industries
YOTSUGI CO., LTD.
Regeltex
Secura B.C.
Boddingtons Electrical
Hubbell Power Systems
Binam? Electroglove
Stanco Safety Products
Derancourt
Protective Industrial Products (PIP)
Dipped Products PLC (DPL)
Saf-T-Gard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrician Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrician Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrician Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrician Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrician Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrician Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrician Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrician Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrician Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrician Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrician Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrician Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrician Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrician Gloves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrician Gloves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrician Gloves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electrician Gloves Market Siz
