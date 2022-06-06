Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiberglass Insulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials include Roxul Inc, Saint-Gobain, QuietRock, Auralex, Acoustiblok, Skandia, Alexseal, Akzonobel and King Plastic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiberglass Insulation
Mineral Wool Insulation
Cellulose Insulation
Polyurethane Foam
Polystyrene (EPS) Foam
Soundproof Paint
Other
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Automobile
Aircraft
Ships
Trains
Other
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roxul Inc
Saint-Gobain
QuietRock
Auralex
Acoustiblok
Skandia
Alexseal
Akzonobel
King Plastic Corporation
Insultherm
Aspen Aerogels
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soundproofing and Thermal Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Soundproofing and
