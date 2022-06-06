Electrical Rated Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulating?rubber?gloves?are the first line of protection against?electrical?shock.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Rated Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Electrical Rated Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Rated Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Voltage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Rated Gloves include Honeywell Safety, Ansell, GB Industries, YOTSUGI CO., LTD., Regeltex, Secura B.C., Boddingtons Electrical, Hubbell Power Systems and Binam? Electroglove, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Rated Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Voltage

High Voltage

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Public Utilities

Communication Industry

Others

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Rated Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Rated Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Rated Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Electrical Rated Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Boddingtons Electrical

Hubbell Power Systems

Binam? Electroglove

Stanco Safety Products

Derancourt

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Saf-T-Gard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Rated Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Rated Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Rated Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Rated Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Rated Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Rated Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Rated Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Rated Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Rated Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

