Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parks & Recreation Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parks & Recreation Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Venue Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parks & Recreation Management Software include PerfectMind, EZFacility, Yardi System, Active Network, Civicplus, Legend Recreation Software, Jarvis Corporation, Daxko and RecDesk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Parks & Recreation Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Venue Management
Registrations & Membership Management
Ticketing and Event Management
Others
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Community Parks
Recreation Departments
Healthcare & Wellness
Education & Academics
Sports Training Center
Others
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parks & Recreation Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PerfectMind
EZFacility
Yardi System
Active Network
Civicplus
Legend Recreation Software
Jarvis Corporation
Daxko
RecDesk
MyRec
Dash Platform
Vermont Systems
InnoSoft Fusion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parks & Recreation Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parks & Recreation Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parks & Recreation Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Parks & Recreation Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parks & Recreation Management Software Players in Global Market
