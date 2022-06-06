2-Fluoroethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Fluoroethanol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Fluoroethanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Fluoroethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.95 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Fluoroethanol include Alfa Chemistry, Masuda Chemical Industries, Apollo Scientific, Ivy Fine Chemicals, 3B Scientific, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, J & K Scientific, Beijing Ouhe Technology and Jia Xing Isenchem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Fluoroethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.95

0.98

Others

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Pesticide Intermediate

Others

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Fluoroethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Fluoroethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Fluoroethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Fluoroethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Chemistry

Masuda Chemical Industries

Apollo Scientific

Ivy Fine Chemicals

3B Scientific

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

J & K Scientific

Beijing Ouhe Technology

Jia Xing Isenchem

Adamas Reagent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Fluoroethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Fluoroethanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Fluoroethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Fluoroethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Fluoroethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Fluoroethanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Fluoroethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Fluoroethanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0.95

