(S)-Glycidol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of (S)-Glycidol in global, including the following market information:

Global (S)-Glycidol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global (S)-Glycidol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five (S)-Glycidol companies in 2021 (%)

The global (S)-Glycidol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glycidol 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of (S)-Glycidol include HBCChem, Acros Organics, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology, Wako, Nacalai Tesque, KANTO CHEMICAL, LGC Group and Atomaxchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the (S)-Glycidol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global (S)-Glycidol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glycidol 96%

Glycidol 97%

Glycidol 98%

Others

Global (S)-Glycidol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resin Thinner

Modifier

Stabilizer

Others

Global (S)-Glycidol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies (S)-Glycidol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies (S)-Glycidol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies (S)-Glycidol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies (S)-Glycidol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HBCChem

Acros Organics

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Wako

Nacalai Tesque

KANTO CHEMICAL

LGC Group

Atomaxchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 (S)-Glycidol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global (S)-Glycidol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global (S)-Glycidol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global (S)-Glycidol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top (S)-Glycidol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global (S)-Glycidol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global (S)-Glycidol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global (S)-Glycidol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 (S)-Glycidol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers (S)-Glycidol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 (S)-Glycidol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 (S)-Glycidol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 (S)-Glycidol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global (S)-Glycidol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glycidol 96%

4.1.3 Glycidol 97%

4.1.4 Glycidol

