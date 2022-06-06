(S)-Glycidol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of (S)-Glycidol in global, including the following market information:
Global (S)-Glycidol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global (S)-Glycidol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five (S)-Glycidol companies in 2021 (%)
The global (S)-Glycidol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glycidol 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of (S)-Glycidol include HBCChem, Acros Organics, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology, Wako, Nacalai Tesque, KANTO CHEMICAL, LGC Group and Atomaxchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the (S)-Glycidol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global (S)-Glycidol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glycidol 96%
Glycidol 97%
Glycidol 98%
Others
Global (S)-Glycidol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Resin Thinner
Modifier
Stabilizer
Others
Global (S)-Glycidol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global (S)-Glycidol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies (S)-Glycidol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies (S)-Glycidol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies (S)-Glycidol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies (S)-Glycidol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HBCChem
Acros Organics
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Wako
Nacalai Tesque
KANTO CHEMICAL
LGC Group
Atomaxchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 (S)-Glycidol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global (S)-Glycidol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global (S)-Glycidol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global (S)-Glycidol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top (S)-Glycidol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global (S)-Glycidol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global (S)-Glycidol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global (S)-Glycidol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global (S)-Glycidol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 (S)-Glycidol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers (S)-Glycidol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 (S)-Glycidol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 (S)-Glycidol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 (S)-Glycidol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global (S)-Glycidol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glycidol 96%
4.1.3 Glycidol 97%
4.1.4 Glycidol
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/