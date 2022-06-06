SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SQL Server Monitoring Tools in global, including the following market information:

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SQL Server Monitoring Tools companies in 2021 (%)

The global SQL Server Monitoring Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SQL Server Monitoring Tools include Solarwinds, Idera, Lepide, Heroix Longitude, SQL Power Tools, Red-Gate, Sentry One (SQL Sentry), dbForge Monitor by Devart and Navicat Monitor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SQL Server Monitoring Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud, SaaS, Web

On Premise

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Technology & IT

Financial Services

Consumer & Retail

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other Industry

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SQL Server Monitoring Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SQL Server Monitoring Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SQL Server Monitoring Tools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SQL Server Monitoring Tools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solarwinds

Idera

Lepide

Heroix Longitude

SQL Power Tools

Red-Gate

Sentry One (SQL Sentry)

dbForge Monitor by Devart

Navicat Monitor

Paessler PRTG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SQL Server Monitoring Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SQL Server Monitoring Tools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SQL Server Monitoring Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SQL Server Monitoring Tools Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SQL Server Monitoring Tools Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SQL Server Monitoring Tools Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

