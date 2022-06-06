Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical smoke is a dangerous by-product generated from the use of lasers, electrosurgical pencils, ultrasonic devices and other surgical instruments. As these instruments cauterize vessels and destroy (vaporize) tissue, fluid and blood, they create a gaseous material known as smoke. Surgical smoke in the O.R. many substances within smoke have been proven to be mutagenic and carcinogenic associated with a range of health issues.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smoke Evacuators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products include CONMED, Buffalo Filter, I.C. Medical, Medtronic, Bovie Medical, Johnson & Johnson, CLS Surgimedics, Cooper Surgical and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smoke Evacuators

Wands & Pencils

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Other

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CONMED

Buffalo Filter

I.C. Medical

Medtronic

Bovie Medical

Johnson & Johnson

CLS Surgimedics

Cooper Surgical

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Utah Medical Products

Stryker

Ethicon

STERIS Corporation

Acuderm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

