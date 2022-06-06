Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PC-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions include Brightcove, Haivision, IBM Cloud Video, Ooyala, VBrick, Qumu Corporation, Kaltura, Contus and Sonic Foundry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PC-based
Mobile Apps
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
News
Sports
Concerts
Corporate
Government
Others
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM Cloud Video
Ooyala
VBrick
Qumu Corporation
Kaltura
Contus
Sonic Foundry
Panopto
Wowza Media Systems
Kollective Technology
Verizon Digital Media Services
DaCast
JW Player Live
Livestream (Vimeo)
Muvi
StreamShark
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Players in Global
Global and Japan Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
