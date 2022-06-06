Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PC-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services include Brightcove, Haivision, IBM Cloud Video, Ooyala, VBrick, Qumu Corporation, Kaltura, Contus and Sonic Foundry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PC-based

Mobile Apps

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

News

Sports

Concerts

Corporate

Government

Others

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brightcove

Haivision

IBM Cloud Video

Ooyala

VBrick

Qumu Corporation

Kaltura

Contus

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Kollective Technology

Verizon Digital Media Services

DaCast

JW Player Live

Livestream (Vimeo)

Muvi

StreamShark

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Live Event

