2-Cyclopropylethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Cyclopropylethanol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Cyclopropylethanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Cyclopropylethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Cyclopropylethanol include Alfa Chemistry, 3B Scientific Corporation, VWR International, Meryer Chemical Technology, Shijiazhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent and ShangHai Wisacheam Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Cyclopropylethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 96%

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Cyclopropylethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Cyclopropylethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Cyclopropylethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Cyclopropylethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Cyclopropylethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Chemistry

3B Scientific Corporation

VWR International

Meryer Chemical Technology

Shijiazhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent

ShangHai Wisacheam Pharmaceutical

