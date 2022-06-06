Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Probiotics can be supplied through foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements refer to dietary supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, lozenges, gums, etc. that contain ?beneficial? or ?friendly? bacteria. The organisms themselves are also called probiotics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-probioticbased-dietary-supplements-forecast-2022-2028-91

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Stick Pack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements include BioGaia, Probi AB, i-Health, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin), UAS Labs, Culturelle and Align, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Direct Sales and so on.

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BioGaia

Probi AB

i-Health

Winclove

Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)

UAS Labs

Culturelle

Align

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-probioticbased-dietary-supplements-forecast-2022-2028-91

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Players in Global Market



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-probioticbased-dietary-supplements-forecast-2022-2028-91

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Strategic Research Report 2022-2028 by Regions, by Types, by Application

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global and China Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

