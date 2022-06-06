Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Probiotics can be supplied through foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements refer to dietary supplements in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, lozenges, gums, etc. that contain ?beneficial? or ?friendly? bacteria. The organisms themselves are also called probiotics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements in global, including the following market information:
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Stick Pack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements include BioGaia, Probi AB, i-Health, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin), UAS Labs, Culturelle and Align, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Stick Pack
Capsule
Tablet
Probiotic Drops
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmacy
Supermarkets
Online Stores
Hospitals and Clinics
Direct Sales and so on.
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BioGaia
Probi AB
i-Health
Winclove
Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)
UAS Labs
Culturelle
Align
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic-based Dietary Supplements Players in Global Market
