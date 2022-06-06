Population Health Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Population Health Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Population Health Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Population Health Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Population Health Management Systems include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation., Mckesson Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)., Epic Systems Corporation., Health Catalyst., Optum, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions. and Philips. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Population Health Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Population Health Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Population Health Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud based

Web based

Global Population Health Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Population Health Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Payer

Provider

Global Population Health Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Population Health Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Population Health Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Population Health Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation.

Mckesson Corporation.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Epic Systems Corporation.

Health Catalyst.

Optum, Inc.

Conifer Health Solutions.

Philips.

Health Catalyst LLC.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Population Health Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Population Health Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Population Health Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Population Health Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Population Health Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Population Health Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Population Health Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Population Health Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Population Health Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Population Health Management Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Population Health Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Population

