Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Project portfolio management (PPM) software Solutons empowers managers to execute even advanced projects without complications and complete them on time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons in Global, including the following market information:

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons include Wrike, Broadcom, HPE, Changepoint Corporation, Clarizen, Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software, Workfront, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Services

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government

Engineering & Construction

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wrike

Broadcom

HPE

Changepoint Corporation

Clarizen, Inc.

SAP SE

Upland Software

Workfront, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mavenlink

Oracle Corporation

Lanisware

ServiceNow, Inc.

Monday.com

Zoho Projects

Asana

Jira

Projectplace

AtTask

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutons Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Solut

