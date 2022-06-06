Project Portfolio Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Project portfolio management (PPM) Systems empowers managers to execute even advanced projects without complications and complete them on time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Project Portfolio Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Project Portfolio Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Project Portfolio Management Systems include Wrike, Broadcom, HPE, Changepoint Corporation, Clarizen, Inc., SAP SE, Upland Software, Workfront, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Project Portfolio Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Services
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Engineering & Construction
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Others
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Project Portfolio Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Project Portfolio Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wrike
Broadcom
HPE
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
SAP SE
Upland Software
Workfront, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Mavenlink
Oracle Corporation
Lanisware
ServiceNow, Inc.
Monday.com
Zoho Projects
Asana
Jira
Projectplace
AtTask
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Project Portfolio Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Project Portfolio Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Project Portfolio Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Project Portfolio Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Project Por
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027