3-Hexanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Hexanone in global, including the following market information:
Global 3-Hexanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3-Hexanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 3-Hexanone companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3-Hexanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3-Hexanone include TCI, Alfa Chemistry, Acros Organics, Waterstone Technology, City Chemical, Advance Scientific & Chemical, Kanto Chemical, VWR International and J & K SCIENTIFIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3-Hexanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3-Hexanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 97%
Purity 98%
Others
Global 3-Hexanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Reagents
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Others
Global 3-Hexanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3-Hexanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3-Hexanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 3-Hexanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 3-Hexanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TCI
Alfa Chemistry
Acros Organics
Waterstone Technology
City Chemical
Advance Scientific & Chemical
Kanto Chemical
VWR International
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Beijing Donghualituo Techonlogy
BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals
Energy Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3-Hexanone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3-Hexanone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3-Hexanone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3-Hexanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3-Hexanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3-Hexanone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3-Hexanone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3-Hexanone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3-Hexanone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3-Hexanone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3-Hexanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Hexanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Hexanone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Hexanone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Hexanone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Hexanone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 3-Hexanone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 97%
4.1.3 Purity 98%
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global 3-Hexanone Re
