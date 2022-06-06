3-Hexanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Hexanone in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-Hexanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3-Hexanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 3-Hexanone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-Hexanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-Hexanone include TCI, Alfa Chemistry, Acros Organics, Waterstone Technology, City Chemical, Advance Scientific & Chemical, Kanto Chemical, VWR International and J & K SCIENTIFIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3-Hexanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-Hexanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Others

Global 3-Hexanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global 3-Hexanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3-Hexanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-Hexanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3-Hexanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3-Hexanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 3-Hexanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

Alfa Chemistry

Acros Organics

Waterstone Technology

City Chemical

Advance Scientific & Chemical

Kanto Chemical

VWR International

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Beijing Donghualituo Techonlogy

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Energy Chemical

Table of content

