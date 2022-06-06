ASC Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ASC Software encompasses the features and functionality needed to efficiently operate an outpatient surgery center. The application includes surgical scheduling, supply chain management, insurance and patient billing, accounts receivable collections, and state reporting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ASC Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global ASC Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global ASC Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Ambulatory Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ASC Software include CureMD, eClinicalWorks, iSalus, athenaHealth, Meditouch, Allscripts, Kareo, AdvancedMD and Care360, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ASC Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ASC Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ASC Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based Ambulatory Software
On-premise Ambulatory Software
Global ASC Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ASC Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics, etc.
Global ASC Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global ASC Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ASC Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ASC Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CureMD
eClinicalWorks
iSalus
athenaHealth
Meditouch
Allscripts
Kareo
AdvancedMD
Care360
Bridge Patient Portal
Solutionreach
Updox
Iridium Suite
Mercury Medical
Medical Mastermind
NueMD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ASC Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ASC Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ASC Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ASC Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ASC Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ASC Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ASC Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ASC Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ASC Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies ASC Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ASC Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ASC Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ASC Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global ASC Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cloud-based Ambulatory Software
