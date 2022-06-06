Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ASC Surgery Software system encompasses the features and functionality needed to efficiently operate an outpatient surgery center. The application includes surgical scheduling, supply chain management, insurance and patient billing, accounts receivable collections, and state reporting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Ambulatory Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions include CureMD, eClinicalWorks, iSalus, athenaHealth, Meditouch, Allscripts, Kareo, AdvancedMD and Care360, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based Ambulatory Software
On-premise Ambulatory Software
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics, etc.
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CureMD
eClinicalWorks
iSalus
athenaHealth
Meditouch
Allscripts
Kareo
AdvancedMD
Care360
Bridge Patient Portal
Solutionreach
Updox
Iridium Suite
Mercury Medical
Medical Mastermind
NueMD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ambulatory Surgery Center Software Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Soft
