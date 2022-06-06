Ambulatory Patient Portal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Patient portals can enhance patient-provider communication and enable patients to check test results, refill prescriptions, review their medical record, and view education materials. In addition, patient portals can simplify administrative tasks such as streamlining registration, scheduling appointments, and providing patient reminders. They also allow practices to generate electronic statements and facilitate online payments.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambulatory Patient Portal in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ambulatory Patient Portal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ambulatory Patient Portal include Dameron Hospital, Bridge Patient Portal, Solutionreach, Updox, Orion Health, RWJBarnabas Health, Astria Health, Parsek and Saint Vincent Medical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ambulatory Patient Portal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics, etc.

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ambulatory Patient Portal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ambulatory Patient Portal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dameron Hospital

Bridge Patient Portal

Solutionreach

Updox

Orion Health

RWJBarnabas Health

Astria Health

Parsek

Saint Vincent Medical Group

Jackson Health System

SUNY Downstate

Kingsbrook Jewish

Methodist Healthcare

