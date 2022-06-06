Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) in global, including the following market information:

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) include TCI, Alfa Chemistry, City Chemical, Apollo Scientific, Acros Organics, 3B Scientific, VWR International, Pfaltz & Bauer and Kanto Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Trimethylacetamide (CAS 754-10-9) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

Alfa Chemistry

City Chemical

Apollo Scientific

Acros Organics

3B Scientific

VWR International

Pfaltz & Bauer

Kanto Chemical

Nuozhan Chemistry Technology

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Energy Chemical

