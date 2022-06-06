Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) in global, including the following market information:

The global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) include TCI, HBCChem, Toronto Research Chemicals, Apollo Scientific, Anvia Chemicals, Nantong Chem-Tech, 3B Scientific, AlliChem and Waterstone Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Purity 98%

Purity 98.5%

Purity 99%

Others

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

HBCChem

Toronto Research Chemicals

Apollo Scientific

Anvia Chemicals

Nantong Chem-Tech

3B Scientific

AlliChem

Waterstone Technology

VWR International

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

J & K SCIENTIFIC

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methacryloyl Chloride (CAS 920-46-7) Players in Globa

