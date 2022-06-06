1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,4-Butanetriol in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 1,2,4-Butanetriol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,2,4-Butanetriol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,2,4-Butanetriol include Pure Chemistry Scientific, BASF, TCI Japan, HBCChem, Apollo Scientific, Waterstone Technology, 3B Scientific, Advanced Synthesis Technologies and Wako Pure Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,2,4-Butanetriol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 96%
Purity 98%
Others
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lubricant
Solvent
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Explosive Intermediate
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pure Chemistry Scientific
BASF
TCI Japan
HBCChem
Apollo Scientific
Waterstone Technology
3B Scientific
Advanced Synthesis Technologies
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
VWR International
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Beijing Holiyang Chemical
Beijing Ouhe Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,2,4-Butanetriol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2,4-Butanetriol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,4-Butanetriol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/