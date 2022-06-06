1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,4-Butanetriol in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 1,2,4-Butanetriol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,2,4-Butanetriol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,2,4-Butanetriol include Pure Chemistry Scientific, BASF, TCI Japan, HBCChem, Apollo Scientific, Waterstone Technology, 3B Scientific, Advanced Synthesis Technologies and Wako Pure Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,2,4-Butanetriol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 96%

Purity 98%

Others

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lubricant

Solvent

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Explosive Intermediate

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,2,4-Butanetriol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pure Chemistry Scientific

BASF

TCI Japan

HBCChem

Apollo Scientific

Waterstone Technology

3B Scientific

Advanced Synthesis Technologies

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

VWR International

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Beijing Holiyang Chemical

Beijing Ouhe Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,2,4-Butanetriol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2,4-Butanetriol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,4-Butanetriol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,4-Butanetriol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,2,4-Butanetriol Market Size Markets, 2021 &

