Direct Bank Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Bank in Global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Bank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Bank market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Neo Bank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Bank include Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank and MyBank (Alibaba Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct Bank companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Bank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct Bank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Global Direct Bank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Direct Bank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business

Personal

Global Direct Bank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Direct Bank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Bank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Bank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Bank Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Bank Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Bank Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Bank Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Bank Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Bank Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Bank Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Bank Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Bank Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Direct Bank Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Bank Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Bank Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Bank Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Direct Bank Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Neo Bank

4.1.3 Challenger Bank

4.2 By Type

