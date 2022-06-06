Decision Support System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A decision support system (DSS) is an information system that supports business or organizational decision-making activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decision Support System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Decision Support System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decision Support System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decision Support System include SAP, Qlik, Information Builders, Parmenides, TIBCO Software, Riskturn, Paramount Decisions, Lumina Decision Systems and Ideyeah Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decision Support System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decision Support System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Decision Support System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud based
On premise
Global Decision Support System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Decision Support System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprise
SMB
Global Decision Support System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Decision Support System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decision Support System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decision Support System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SAP
Qlik
Information Builders
Parmenides
TIBCO Software
Riskturn
Paramount Decisions
Lumina Decision Systems
Ideyeah Solutions
GoldSim Technology Group
1000Minds
Tribium Software
Palisade
Banxia Software
CampaignGO
Defense Group
Dataland Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decision Support System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decision Support System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decision Support System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decision Support System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decision Support System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decision Support System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decision Support System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decision Support System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Decision Support System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Decision Support System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decision Support System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decision Support System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decision Support System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Decision-support System (DSS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2030 Report on Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Global Healthcare Decision Support System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028