Online Grocery Sales Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Grocery Sales in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Grocery Sales Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-online-grocery-forecast-2022-2028-670

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Grocery Sales market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packaged Foods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Grocery Sales include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour and ALDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Grocery Sales companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Grocery Sales Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Global Online Grocery Sales Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Global Online Grocery Sales Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Grocery Sales revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Grocery Sales revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-online-grocery-forecast-2022-2028-670

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Grocery Sales Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Grocery Sales Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Grocery Sales Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Grocery Sales Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Grocery Sales Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Grocery Sales Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Grocery Sales Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Grocery Sales Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Grocery Sales Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-online-grocery-forecast-2022-2028-670

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Online Grocery Sales Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Online Grocery Sales Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

