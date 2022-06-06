e-grocery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of e-grocery in Global, including the following market information:
Global e-grocery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global e-grocery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Packaged Foods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of e-grocery include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour and ALDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the e-grocery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global e-grocery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Global e-grocery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Global e-grocery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies e-grocery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies e-grocery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
FreshDirect
Target
Tesco
Alibaba
Carrefour
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
Honestbee
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 e-grocery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global e-grocery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global e-grocery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global e-grocery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global e-grocery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top e-grocery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global e-grocery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global e-grocery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 e-grocery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies e-grocery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-grocery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global e-grocery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Packaged Foods
4.1.3 Fresh Foods
4.2 By Type – Global e-grocery Revenu
