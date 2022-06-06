e-grocery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of e-grocery in Global, including the following market information:

Global e-grocery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global e-grocery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packaged Foods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of e-grocery include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour and ALDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the e-grocery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global e-grocery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Global e-grocery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Global e-grocery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global e-grocery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies e-grocery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies e-grocery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 e-grocery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global e-grocery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global e-grocery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global e-grocery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global e-grocery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top e-grocery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global e-grocery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global e-grocery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 e-grocery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies e-grocery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-grocery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global e-grocery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Packaged Foods

4.1.3 Fresh Foods

4.2 By Type – Global e-grocery Revenu

