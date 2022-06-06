e-grocery Sales Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of e-grocery Sales in Global, including the following market information:

Global e-grocery Sales Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global e-grocery Sales market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packaged Foods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of e-grocery Sales include Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect, Target, Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour and ALDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the e-grocery Sales companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global e-grocery Sales Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global e-grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Global e-grocery Sales Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global e-grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Global e-grocery Sales Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global e-grocery Sales Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies e-grocery Sales revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies e-grocery Sales revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 e-grocery Sales Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global e-grocery Sales Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global e-grocery Sales Overall Market Size

2.1 Global e-grocery Sales Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global e-grocery Sales Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top e-grocery Sales Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global e-grocery Sales Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global e-grocery Sales Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 e-grocery Sales Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies e-grocery Sales Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Sales Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-grocery Sales Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-grocery Sales Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global e-grocery Sales Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

