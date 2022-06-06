Self-service Coffee Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-service Coffee Machine in Global, including the following market information:
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self-service Coffee Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Sales Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self-service Coffee Machine include Schaerer, De'Longhi, Caffia, Franke, WMF, Jura and Lavazza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self-service Coffee Machine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Machine Sales
Rental Service
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitality
Offices
Others
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self-service Coffee Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self-service Coffee Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schaerer
De'Longhi
Caffia
Franke
WMF
Jura
Lavazza
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self-service Coffee Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self-service Coffee Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self-service Coffee Machine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self-service Coffee Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self-service Coffee Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self-service Coffee Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-service Coffee Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Self-service Coffee Machine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-service Coffee Machine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-service Coffee Machine Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-service Coffee Mach
