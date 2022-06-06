D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of D-2-Chloropropionic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five D-2-Chloropropionic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of D-2-Chloropropionic Acid include TCI, Toronto Research Chemicals, 3B Scientific, Waterstone Technology, Advanced Scientific Internatiional, Ivy Fine Chemicals, J & K SCIENTIFIC, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology and Pfaltz & Bauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the D-2-Chloropropionic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Reagents

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

Toronto Research Chemicals

3B Scientific

Waterstone Technology

Advanced Scientific Internatiional

Ivy Fine Chemicals

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Pfaltz & Bauer

Kanto Chemical

VWR International

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies

