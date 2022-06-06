D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of D-2-Chloropropionic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five D-2-Chloropropionic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of D-2-Chloropropionic Acid include TCI, Toronto Research Chemicals, 3B Scientific, Waterstone Technology, Advanced Scientific Internatiional, Ivy Fine Chemicals, J & K SCIENTIFIC, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology and Pfaltz & Bauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the D-2-Chloropropionic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reagent Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Others
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Reagents
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Others
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies D-2-Chloropropionic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TCI
Toronto Research Chemicals
3B Scientific
Waterstone Technology
Advanced Scientific Internatiional
Ivy Fine Chemicals
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Pfaltz & Bauer
Kanto Chemical
VWR International
BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-2-Chloropropionic Acid Companies
4 S
