Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) in global, including the following market information:
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) include BOC Sciences, EMMX Biotechnology, Toronto Research Chemicals, Waterstone Technology, AlliChem, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical, XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical and Shanghai Haoyuan Chemexpress and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 97%
Purity 98%
Others
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Aged
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BOC Sciences
EMMX Biotechnology
Toronto Research Chemicals
Waterstone Technology
AlliChem
Nanjing Chemlin Chemical
XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm
Wuhan Fortuna Chemical
Shanghai Haoyuan Chemexpress
Nanjing Sunlida Biological Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quetiapine (CAS 111974-69-7) Companies
