Zinc Telluride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Telluride in global, including the following market information:

Global Zinc Telluride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zinc Telluride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Zinc Telluride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zinc Telluride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc Telluride include Strem Chemicals, Apollo Scientific, Alfa Aesar, 3B Scientific, Pfaltz & Bauer, VWR International, GFS Chemicals, J & K SCIENTIFIC and Energy Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zinc Telluride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc Telluride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Telluride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 99.99%

Others

Global Zinc Telluride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Telluride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Material

Infrared Material

Global Zinc Telluride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zinc Telluride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc Telluride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc Telluride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc Telluride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zinc Telluride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Strem Chemicals

Apollo Scientific

Alfa Aesar

3B Scientific

Pfaltz & Bauer

VWR International

GFS Chemicals

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Energy Chemical

Cheng Du Micxy Chemical

Shanghai Aladdin Bio-Chem Technology

Chengdu HuaXia Chemical Reagent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zinc Telluride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zinc Telluride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zinc Telluride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zinc Telluride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zinc Telluride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zinc Telluride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zinc Telluride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zinc Telluride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zinc Telluride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zinc Telluride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zinc Telluride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Telluride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Telluride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Telluride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Telluride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Telluride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Telluride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 99%

4.1.3 Puri

