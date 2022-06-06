Butafosfan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butafosfan in global, including the following market information:

Global Butafosfan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butafosfan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Butafosfan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butafosfan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butafosfan include BOC Sciences, Cayman Chemical, Waterstone Technology, 3B Scientific, Hangzhou FST Pharmaceutical, J & K SCIENTIFIC, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical, XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm and Shanghai Worldyang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butafosfan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butafosfan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butafosfan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Butafosfan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butafosfan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Veterinary Raw Materials

Clinical Application

Global Butafosfan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butafosfan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butafosfan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butafosfan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butafosfan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Butafosfan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOC Sciences

Cayman Chemical

Waterstone Technology

3B Scientific

Hangzhou FST Pharmaceutical

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm

Shanghai Worldyang Chemical

Wuxi Zhongkun Biochemical Technology

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

