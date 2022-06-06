Real Estate Investment Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Real estate investment software is used by residential and commercial real estate investors to help analyze an investment property.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Investment Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Real Estate Investment Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Investment Management Software include IBM TRIRIGA, AppFolio, Propertyware, Rent Manager, Entrata, ResMan, Yardi Voyager, MRI Residential Management and Buildium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Real Estate Investment Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On Premise
Cloud based
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Real Estate Investment Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Real Estate Investment Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM TRIRIGA
AppFolio
Propertyware
Rent Manager
Entrata
ResMan
Yardi Voyager
MRI Residential Management
Buildium
TurboTenant
Rentec Direct
TenantCloud
SimplifyEm
Arthur
Property Meld
Evercondo
Planon Real Estate Management
iManageRent
Hemlane
Rentables
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Real Estate Investment Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Real Estate Investment Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Real Estate Investment Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Real Estate Investment Management Software Players
