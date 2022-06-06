Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution include Buildium, FreshBooks, RealPage, Appfolio, TenantCloud, ARGUS Enterprise, ARCHIBUS Enterprise, VTS and Juniper Square, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On Premise
Cloud based
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Buildium
FreshBooks
RealPage
Appfolio
TenantCloud
ARGUS Enterprise
ARCHIBUS Enterprise
VTS
Juniper Square
CoStar Investment Analysis
Oracle
MRI Investment Management
LeaseEagle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Solution Product Type
