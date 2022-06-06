Glass Serological Pipettes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass Serological Pipette is the Serological Pipette made of glass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Serological Pipettes in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glass Serological Pipettes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Serological Pipettes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-2 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Serological Pipettes include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, VWR, Sarstedt, Merck, Eppendorf, Argos Technologies, CAPP and Camlab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-2 ml
5 ml
10 ml
25 ml
Other ( 50 ml etc.)
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Research Institution
Other
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glass Serological Pipettes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Corning
VWR
Sarstedt
Merck
Eppendorf
Argos Technologies
CAPP
Camlab
HiMedia Laboratories
TPP
Greiner Bio-One
Biofil
NEST
Sorfa
CITOTEST
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Serological Pipettes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Serological Pipettes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Serological Pipettes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Serological Pipettes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Serological Pipettes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Serological Pipettes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Serological Pipettes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Serological Pipettes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Ser
