Digital Led Retail Banking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Led Retail Banking in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Led Retail Banking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Led Retail Banking include Atom Bank, Babb, Ffrees, Fidor Bank, Iam Bank, Monzo, N26, Revolut and Starling Bank, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Led Retail Banking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Service
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transactional Accounts
Savings Accounts
Debit Cards
Credit Cards
Loans
Others
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Led Retail Banking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Led Retail Banking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atom Bank
Babb
Ffrees
Fidor Bank
Iam Bank
Monzo
N26
Revolut
Starling Bank
Tandem
Zopa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Led Retail Banking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Led Retail Banking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Led Retail Banking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Led Retail Banking Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Led Retail Banking Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies
