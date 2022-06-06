Digital Led Retail Banking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Led Retail Banking in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Led Retail Banking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Led Retail Banking include Atom Bank, Babb, Ffrees, Fidor Bank, Iam Bank, Monzo, N26, Revolut and Starling Bank, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Led Retail Banking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transactional Accounts

Savings Accounts

Debit Cards

Credit Cards

Loans

Others

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Led Retail Banking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Led Retail Banking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atom Bank

Babb

Ffrees

Fidor Bank

Iam Bank

Monzo

N26

Revolut

Starling Bank

Tandem

Zopa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Led Retail Banking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Led Retail Banking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Led Retail Banking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Led Retail Banking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Led Retail Banking Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Led Retail Banking Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Led Retail Banking Companies

