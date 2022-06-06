Disc Grinder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Disc Grinder is a handheld power tool used for grinding (abrasive cutting) and polishing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disc Grinder in global, including the following market information:
Global Disc Grinder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disc Grinder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disc Grinder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disc Grinder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Disc Grinder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disc Grinder include Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Makita, TTI, Hitachi, Hilti, Wurth, Fein and Dongcheng Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disc Grinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disc Grinder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disc Grinder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Disc Grinder
Pneumatic Disc Grinder
Global Disc Grinder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disc Grinder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Processing
Wood Processing
Construction
Others
Global Disc Grinder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disc Grinder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disc Grinder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disc Grinder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disc Grinder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disc Grinder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
TTI
Hitachi
Hilti
Wurth
Fein
Dongcheng Tools
Positec Machinery
Devon
Ken Tools
Guoqiang Tools
Boda
Bosun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disc Grinder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disc Grinder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disc Grinder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disc Grinder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disc Grinder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disc Grinder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disc Grinder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disc Grinder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disc Grinder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disc Grinder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disc Grinder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disc Grinder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disc Grinder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disc Grinder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disc Grinder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disc Grinder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Disc Grinder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electric Disc Grinder
4.1.3 Pneumatic Disc Grinder
