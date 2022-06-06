Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating include BASF, Henkel, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, Sika, Teknos, Wacker Chemie and Beckers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent Type
Waterborne Type
Non Solvent Type
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automobile
Marine
Packaging
Home Appliances
Other
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Henkel
Akzo Nobel
Nippon Paints
PPG Industries
Sika
Teknos
Wacker Chemie
Beckers
DAW
Helios
Atlana
Hempel Marine Paints
Jotun
Meffert
Ostendorf
Tikurilla
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Compani
