Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating include BASF, Henkel, Akzo Nobel, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, Sika, Teknos, Wacker Chemie and Beckers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Type

Waterborne Type

Non Solvent Type

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automobile

Marine

Packaging

Home Appliances

Other

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Henkel

Akzo Nobel

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

Sika

Teknos

Wacker Chemie

Beckers

DAW

Helios

Atlana

Hempel Marine Paints

Jotun

Meffert

Ostendorf

Tikurilla

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin Industrial Coating Compani

